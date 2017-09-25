Comcast to Stream Its Pay TV Service to LG TVs

Adding another TV partner to its streaming mix, Comcast said LG Electronics will support the operator’s Xfinity TV Partner app, sometime in 2018, on 2017 and 2018 smart TVs that run the webOS platform.



Comcast’s app, which will include 4K-capable models from LG and be delivered via managed IPTV connection (not over-the-top via the public Internet), will feature the X1 guide along with access to live and VOD content (including local broadcast and Public, Educational and Government channels), as well cloud DVR recordings.



Comcast said it expects to introduce a beta version of the Xfinity TV Partner app on eligible LG smart TVs, starting with 2017 models, early next year.



LG is the latest TV maker to join the Xfinity TV Partner program, an initiative introduced last April. Samsung was the first TV manufacture to join the program. In January, Roku launched the Xfinity TV app in beta form for certain streaming player models and integrated Roku TVs.



The Xfinity TV Partner Program, which relies on HTML5 tech standards, provides parnters with a common framework for smart TV, TV-connected and other IP-enabled retail device manufacturers to develop Xfinity TV Partner apps for their respective products. It also paves the way for Comcast customers to access the Xfinity TV service without having to lease a traditional set-top box from Comcast.



“With our award-winning webOS user experience, Comcast customers will be able to take advantage of an easy-to-use interface and fast application performance on 2017 and 2018 webOS-enabled TVs,” Matt Durgin, head of content innovation for LG Electronics USA, said in a statement. “Working with Comcast will bring these experiences to our customers so they can seamlessly enjoy their favorite content on our award-winning 4K Ultra HD TV line-up without the need for a set-top box.”



Michael Gatzke, VP, video subscription services, Comcast Cable, added: “We remain committed to giving Xfinity TV customers more options for watching their favorite programming in the home, so we’re thrilled to partner with LG to bring our app to their TVs. We recognize that today’s consumers are looking for more choices in how, when and where they access their entertainment, and via partners like LG we can expand the range of devices they can use in the home to do just that.”