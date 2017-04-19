Sling TV Streams to LG's Smart TVs

Sling TV said it is the first virtual MVPD to become available on connected TVs from LG Electronics.

Sling TV, the OTT TV service from Dish Network, said it’s currently offered on most 2016 webOS 3.0 models, and will be available on 2017 models with webOS 3.5 in the “coming months.”

According to Sling TV, the following LG models are currently compatible with the service: OLED G6, OLED E6, OLED C6, OLED B6, UH9500, UH8500, UH7700, UH7500, 75UH6550, UH6550, UH6500, 70UH6350, UH6300, UH6150, UH6100, UH6090, and UH5500.

Those LG smart TV owners will be able to access the Sling TV app and sign up for service directly via the LG Content Store.



