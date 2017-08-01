Comcast Spotlight, Viacom, TiVo, comScore, WideOrbit Join 2017 Advanced Advertising Summit as Sponsors

Comcast Spotlight, Viacom, TiVo, ComScore and WideOrbit are among the sponsors who have joined the 2017 Advanced Advertising Summit in New York City.



The event, which will explore the impact of data and automation on TV advertising, takes place Oct. 18, 2017 at the Sheraton Times Square as part of B&C parent NewBay Media’s NYC Television Week.



The full list of current summit Gold sponsors includes 4C Insights, 605, Acxiom, AdMore, Comcast Spotlight, comScore, FreeWheel, Viacom, Videa, Videology and WideOrbit. Silver sponsors include Canoe, Cross Mediaworks and Yospace. TiVo serves the event’s Cocktail Sponsor.



“Networking and innovation are at the core of the success of the Advanced Advertising Summit,” said Louis Hillelson, VP/group publisher for B&C and Multichannel News, which produce the event. “Now in its sixth year, the Summit attracts the leading buyers and sellers across TV and video advertising. For this year’s event we have added even more thought leadership and networking opportunities, and are pleased to be partnering with this elite group of sponsors to deliver a truly exceptional industry event.”



For more information and to register go to http://www.advancedadvertisingsummit.com/fall/.



