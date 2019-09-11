Comcast Spotlight Launches Self-Service Buying Option

Comcast Spotlight, the ad sales division of Comcast Cable, launched TV Ad Planner, a self-service platform that lets small and local businesses design and manage TV campaigns.

The system should help Comcast Cable compete for local ad dollars against digital media companies, which give small businesses a tool to buy online and social media ads.

“TV Ad Planner provides a seamless, independent experience, allowing all customers, regardless of size, to use one of the most influential and powerful mediums to grow their businesses,” said Hank Oster, senior VP and chief operating officer at Comcast Spotlight. “We are excited to offer this service to customers, providing them with more choice, value and flexibility in their TV buying experience.”

The Comcast Spotlight sales team will continue to work with media agencies and other clients with more complex advertising needs.

With the self-service option, Comcast Spotlight can accommodate advertisers that spend as little as $250 a month. In addition to media buying and planning, businesses can create TV spots for as little as $295 with TV Ad Planner. And if cable TV advertising helps those businesses grow, their ad budget will increase, benefiting Spotlight.

TV Ad Planner is already live in 57 Comcast represented markets, with the final six markets launching later this year.

“I found the simplicity of TV Ad Planner and the ability to air my commercial affordably to be a smart add to my marketing plans,” said one TV Ad Planner-using client, Laurie Johnson, site director at Northern California Research. “The daily reporting gave me clear insight into how my investment performed throughout the campaign.”

Comcast Spotlight plans to offer more comprehensive, self-service media buying capabilities to its advertisers. The next stages will focus on self-service creative production and access to digital video inventory.

“From education to execution, the online portal guides clients through the full process of planning, buying and airing their TV campaigns. This experience enables businesses to use data informed TV schedules to reach their target customers and achieve the results that only TV can deliver,” said Maria Weaver, senior VP and CMO of Comcast Advertising.