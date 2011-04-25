Comcast SportsNet Sets Ratings Record for Blackhawks

Sunday

night's broadcast of Game 6 of the NHL's Western Conference first round

scored a 12.45 household rating for CSN Chicago, a new record for

Chicago Blackhawks telecasts according to Nielsen Media Research.

Roughly

436,074 households watched the Blackhawks' victory over the Vancouver

Canucks, including a peak rating of 16.9 (592,000 households). Comcast

SportsNet also set new records for Chevy Blackhawks Pre-Game Live (3.43) and Jose Cuervo Blackhawks Post Game Live (5.32 overall, 5.81 adults 25-54).

CSN

Chicago was the highest rated network within the Chicago market for

adults 25-54 from 6-11:30 p.m. Roughly 1.7 million viewers have tuned

into the network's coverage of the first six games of Chicago Blackhawks

playoff run, up 35% for household ratings from last year, and up 46% in

adults 25-54.

The previous record, a 10.58 rating, was set just last week on April 21.