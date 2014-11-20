Comcast SportsNet Services Could Go Dark on Dish

Comcast's SportsNet regionals may be the next programming services to disconnect from Dish Network.

NBC Sports Group, which operates the regional sports networks bearing its parent’s name, said the contracts for four of its RSNs will expire early next month, and it is concerned that renewals may not be reached in time to prevent blackouts.

The contracts for CSN Chicago, CSN Mid-Atlantic, CSN Bay Area and CSN California will expire on Dec. 2. CSN New England, which carries Boston Celtics' NBA games, has been off of Dish’s air since Aug. 1 in a contract dispute.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.