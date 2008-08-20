Comcast Sports Group Restructures Legal Dept.

Comcast Sports Group restructured its legal department, naming Phil Weinberg to the new post of executive vice president for business and legal affairs.

Weinberg, who reports to Sports Group president Jon Litner, will also continue as executive VP and general counsel for Comcast-Spectacor, which owns the Philadelphia Flyers National Hockey League team and 76ers National Basketball Association team, among other sports assets.

Amy Cohen, Comcast Sports Group VP and associate general counsel, was named senior VP. She heads up legal matter for the Sports Group's 10 regional sports networks.

In other appointments at the group, Joe Pierce becomes group VP of business and legal affairs; Cyndy Baxter was named senior counsel, legal affairs; and Brian Rothenberg becomes VP and senior assistant general counsel of Comcast-Spectacor.