Comcast, Sox Partner for Red Sox On Demand

Comcast and the Boston Red Sox have teamed up to launch Red Sox On Demand, a new programming feature available to Comcast Digital Cable customers in New England without additional charge.



The feature showcases news, profiles of current and past Sox players, community events, and special videos. Among the video highlights is footage of the 2004 World Series Trophy Tour, Josh Beckett’s annual charity bowling event, a hitting clinic from Sox star Kevin Youkilis, and a look at the oft-publicized cribbage matches between Manager Terry Francona and last year’s American League MVP Dustin Pedroia.



“Our fans have told us that while they can’t get enough Red Sox programming, sometimes their schedules don’t allow them to catch all their favorite team shows and features on the original dates,” said Red Sox Executive VP and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Sam Kennedy. “Now with Red Sox On Demand, our fans can watch the Red Sox program they want when they want it.”



“Whether it’s being the first provider to offer Red Sox games in high definition or using our two-way advanced fiber-optic network to create Red Sox On Demand, Comcast is committed to…delivering [our customers] the best in local sports programming on their schedule,” said Steve Hackley, senior VP of Comcast’s Greater Boston region.