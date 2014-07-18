Comcast Signs on for SEC Network

ESPN landed a major fish for its carriage hopes of its upcoming SEC Network, agreeing to a distribution deal with top-MSO Comcast.

The deal encompasses Comcast’s entire national footprint, including the 11 states that house the 14 SEC schools.

In addition to providing the forthcoming linear service across its entire footprint, Comcast subscribers will gain authenticated access to additional live events via the college-sports conference’s digital platform, with content available across television sets, computers, tablets and other mobile devices.

The college sports net will launch Aug. 14.

“We are extremely pleased to have reached this agreement with ESPN to deliver the SEC Network to Xfinity TV customers on multiple platforms,” said Matt Strauss, senior VP and general manager, video services, Comcast Cable. “Whether in the home or on the go, Xfinity TV customers will be able to watch their favorite Southeastern Conference teams in more ways than ever before.”

With the addition of Comcast, the SEC Network will be available to 46 million households nationwide. SEC Network already has AT&T’s U-verse, Dish, Google Fiber and Cox in tow.

(Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)