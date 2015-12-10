Comcast Shareholders OK Stock Reclassification

Comcast Corp. said that a special meeting of shareholders in Philadelphia approved a company proposal to reclassify its special common stock as regular common stock.

The move was designed to simplify the company’s capital structure and to eliminate some confusion among investors.

Effective 5 p.m. shares of Comcast Class A Special Common Stock, which traded under the symbol CMCSK, will be converted into shares of Comcast Class A common stock, trading as CMCSA. Both shares traded on Nasdaq will continue trading there.