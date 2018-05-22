Comcast Set to Launch Epix To Xfinity Customers June 13

Comcast is set to launch Epix to its Xfinity cable customers on June 13, the companies announced.

Not being on Comcast, the nation’s largest cable operator, has been a handicap to Epix since it launched in 2009. The two companies reached a distribution agreement last November.

With the Comcast launch, Epix, purchased by MGM last year, will be available in about 70 million homes via traditional cable operators and new digital distributors. Its footprint will include 18 of the top 20 markets.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with the team at Comcast to bring our expanded lineup of original programming and extensive movie catalogue to their customers,” said Michael Wright, president of Epix.

“Comcast’s broad reach and coverage in key markets throughout the country, combined with its trailblazing efforts in delivering a state-of-the-art customer experience, make it an industry leader on every level.” added Monty Sarhan, Epix general manager.

Epix will be available across all Xfinity TV platforms, including the voice-enabled X1 platform, as well as on devices in and out of home via the Xfinity Stream app and web portal.

“Our goal has always been to offer our customers more choices and the ability to access all the programming they desire when and where they want it,” said Daniel Spinosa, VP, Video Entertainment Services, Comcast Cable. “We’re excited to bring Epix into the fold and offer both their growing catalog of top quality original programming, and their robust movie library to all subscribers, across all platforms.”

Epix has been ramping up its original programming This year, the network will premiere Deep State, on June 17, season two Get Shorty, starring Ray Romano and Chris O’Dowd, and the s the seminal competition series The Contender from executive producer Mark Burnett, will also debut later in 2018.

Shows announced for 2019 include drama series Godfather of Harlem (starring and executive produced by Oscar winner Forest Whitaker) and the D.C. origin story Pennyworth.