Comcast Scraps CN8

Comcast’s regional cable network CN8 will disband at the end of the year, as the cable giant launches “The Comcast Network” in its place--focusing on the Philadelphia/Pittsburgh and Washington/Baltimore regions. Most of CN8’s 300 employees will be laid off while some will shift to the new venture.



“We are restructuring CN8’s operations from a single multi-regional network into two local networks that will serve local viewers with more targeted public affairs and sports programming,” Comcast said in a statement. “This restructuring will strengthen the network’s focus on providing credible, informative and relevant local public affairs and sports content of interest to viewers in the Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Washington/Baltimore regions while continuing to feature some of CN8’s signature personalities. We will discontinue operations in markets where Comcast has other locally focused programming, or where CN8 has had a minimal presence.”



CN8 launched in 1996 and reaches over 9 million households along the East Coast, from New England to Virginia. It offers a mix of network programming and localized content.



CN8 has been using “The Comcast Network” as its slogan. The relaunched network will be housed in the Comcast SportsNet division but will not focus solely on local sports.



“We’ll see what sort of programming schedule makes sense,” says Comcast Sports Group Communications VP Tim Fitzpatrick.



