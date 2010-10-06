Comcast Says Interactive Ads Available in 10M Homes

Comcast Spotlight, the ad sales division of the

nation's largest cable operator, says it can now reach 10 million homes with

its interactive television advertising products.

The company says that it has had more than 160

advertisers use its request for information technology, which enables

advertisers to put a banner on a commercial that prompts viewers to press a

button on their remote if they want to receive more information from the

advertiser about the product or service featured in the commercial.

"The message from clients couldn't be clearer: more

than ever, their focus is on the return on their marketing investment," said

Kevin Smith, VP, Spotlight Integrated Media Sales, in a

statement. "Combining qualified leads and accountability with cable

television's reach and ability to efficiently segment audiences makes spot

advertising an even more powerful tool."

Clients who have used RFI-enabled ads include:

Idelle Management Co., the City of Joliet, Ill., the Chicago Rockford

International Airport and California U.S. Senate candidate Meg Whitman.

"It's important that we engage our customers with

product trial and sampling. Comcast Spotlight's RFI platform is an

innovative technology that enabled us to connect quickly and cost-effectively

with our audience, distributing more than 20,000 samples to targeted Chicago

consumers in less than one month," said Marc Broccoli, marketing director, hair

care, at Idelle.