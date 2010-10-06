Comcast Says Interactive Ads Available in 10M Homes
Comcast Spotlight, the ad sales division of the
nation's largest cable operator, says it can now reach 10 million homes with
its interactive television advertising products.
The company says that it has had more than 160
advertisers use its request for information technology, which enables
advertisers to put a banner on a commercial that prompts viewers to press a
button on their remote if they want to receive more information from the
advertiser about the product or service featured in the commercial.
"The message from clients couldn't be clearer: more
than ever, their focus is on the return on their marketing investment," said
Kevin Smith, VP, Spotlight Integrated Media Sales, in a
statement. "Combining qualified leads and accountability with cable
television's reach and ability to efficiently segment audiences makes spot
advertising an even more powerful tool."
Clients who have used RFI-enabled ads include:
Idelle Management Co., the City of Joliet, Ill., the Chicago Rockford
International Airport and California U.S. Senate candidate Meg Whitman.
"It's important that we engage our customers with
product trial and sampling. Comcast Spotlight's RFI platform is an
innovative technology that enabled us to connect quickly and cost-effectively
with our audience, distributing more than 20,000 samples to targeted Chicago
consumers in less than one month," said Marc Broccoli, marketing director, hair
care, at Idelle.
