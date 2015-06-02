Comcast, Samsung, Toyota Sponsor ‘Playing House’ VOD

Comcast, Samsung and Toyota have signed up as the launch sponsors for season 2 of USA’s Playing House, which will be launching new episodes on video-on-demand before they air on the linear cable channel.

The sponsors will be the only advertisers to appear in limited commercial breaks when the shows are watched on demand.

“As VOD viewing is expected to experience significant growth this year, we are excited to partner with Comcast, Samsung and Toyota to tap into this uncluttered, rich viewing environment,” said Alison Tarrant, executive VP, client solutions group, NBCUniversal. “We are bringing our advertising partners with us as we move our content seamlessly across every platform with custom creative, especially in the highly engaged VOD space.”

The brands will also be featured in on-air integrations and custom creative co-created by and featuring the stars and executive producers of the comedy, Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham.

"Every year, our customers spend billions of hours on Xfinity On Demand catching up and staying current on their favorite shows," said Matt Strauss, executive VP and general manager, video services at Comcast Cable. "Playing House developed a dedicated audience On Demand and we are excited to work with USA Network to promote the show and provide Xfinity customers with access to every new episode of the season one week early."

The VOD model is designed to provide advertisers premium position with an engaged, if not massive audience.

“Toyota’s sponsorship of Playing House is the latest representation of our relationship with NBCUniversal,” said Dionne Colvin Lovely, director, traditional and emerging media, Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A. “This sponsorship not only allows us to create custom content, but also gives us the flexibility to customize the messages we deliver on different platforms.”

Season 2 of Playing House launches Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. ET.