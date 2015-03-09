Comcast’s Rudnay Named Executive VP

Comcast said Monday it has promoted senior vice president and chief communications officer D’Arcy Rudnay to executive vice president, becoming the first woman in company history to receive the distinction. She will report jointly to Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts and executive vice president David Cohen.

Comcast also promoted two other executives to executive VP – senior VP chief accounting officer and controller Lawrence Salva and senior VP, general counsel and secretary Arthur Block.

As chief communications officer, Rudnay, who joined Comcast in 200x, serves as communications counsel to the executive team and leads the management of the Comcast brand, reputation and strategic and financial communications to external audiences and to the company’s 139,000 employees. She helped to lead the communications strategy around the announcement of the $45 billion Time Warner Cable acquisition as well as the $30 billion NBCUniversal transaction in 2011 and the subsequent rebranding of the combined company.

