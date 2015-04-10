Comcast’s Roberts Total Pay Rose 5% to $33M

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts received total compensation of $33 million in 2014, up 5%, the company said in a filing Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Roberts’ pay included a small rise in his salary to $2,857,315, option awards to $5.35 million, pension value to $6.4965 and other compensation to $4.003 million, offset by slight dips in his stock awards to $5.254 million and non-equity incentive plan compensation.

NBCU CEO Steve Burke, also a Comcast executive VP, saw his total compensation rose to $33.9 million from $31.1 million.

Neil Smit, who is CEO of Comcast Cable, got a bigger raise, with his compensation rising 32% to $23.1 million from $17.4 million.

David Cohen, senior VP at Comcast who is point person on Comcast’s effort to gain regulatory approval for its purchase of Time Warner Cable, had his compensation dip to $13.5 million from $14 million.