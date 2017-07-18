Comcast’s Javier Garcia Joins Hispanic Television Summit for Keynote

Comcast’s Javier Garcia has joined the 15th Annual Hispanic Television Summit, which takes place on Oct. 19 at the Sheraton NY Times Square Hotel.



Garcia, who is senior VP and general manager for multicultural services at the company, will participate in a discussion and presentation on what is trending for Hispanic consumers of pay TV, video, phone and internet services.



“Javier is a great addition to our line-up of featured speakers at this year’s Hispanic Television Summit,” said Louis Hillelson, group publisher and VP of NewBay Media’s Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. He continued, “Javier and his team at Comcast set the industry standard in so many ways. Our attendees will be able to get the latest trend information, fresh ideas, pricing strategies, and hopefully some inspiration for serving Hispanics.”



Part of NewBay Media’s NYC Television Week, the Hispanic Television Summit focuses solely on the business aspects of television for Hispanic and Latin American viewers.



