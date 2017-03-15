Comcast Promotes Kathy Zachem

Kathy Zachem, who heads up regulatory and state legislative affairs for Comcast, has been named executive VP.

She continues to report to senior executive VP and chief diversity officer David Cohen, who heads up the company's advocacy efforts.

“Kathy is an outstanding leader who has done a terrific job overseeing our regulatory and legislative team through an ever-changing political climate,” Cohen said. “Her sage counsel has not only cemented her status as one of the most respected regulatory professionals in Washington, but also as a trusted colleague here at Comcast."

Zachem, a member of the 2014 class of Multichannel News Wonder Women, joined Comcast in 2008 from the law firm of Wilkinson Barker Knauer.