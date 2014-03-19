Comcast Promotes Arbogast, Buchholz

Comcast has promoted Rebecca Arbogast and Karen Dougherty Buchholz to senior VP of global public policy, and senior VP of administration, respectively.

Buchholz oversees real estate, facilities, aviation, diversity and inclusion for the company. Arbogast develops and coordinates public policy efforts.

Arbogast has lately been talking up the advantages of the proposed Time Warner Cable merger, focusing on the need for a national footprint to match competitors like satellite and online providers and to provide world class services to a wider audience, a message being echoed by CEO Brian Roberts.