Comcast Offers Military Messages

For the fourth year in a row, Comcast is offering families of overseas military personnel free on-demand greetings from their loved ones. Through a VOD section called "Troop Greetings On Demand," the cable operator will program troops' holiday greetings through Jan. 22, 2007.

Comcast, through its 24-hour news network CN8, Comcast obtained and edited some 370 videos from Army/Air Force Hometown News Service. The messages, which include the service member's name and hometown, are from civilian staffers as well as military personnel stationed in the Middle East, Europe, Cuba, Guam, Japan, Korea, and other locations.

Previously, Troop Greetings On Demand had been offered in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and New England and will now also run in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Comcast will give free upgrades to family members of service personnel who have video on the service so that they can see the on-demand video. The videos are on the "Get Local" category of Comcast's VOD service.

The general public can view the military greetings at Comcast payment centers in the company's Eastern Division as well as online.