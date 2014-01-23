Comcast, NBCU Play Ball With 49ers, Levi’s Stadium

Comcast and NBCUniversal have struck a 10-year partnership with the San Francisco 49ers and its shiny new home, Levi’s Stadium, that includes 49ers-related programming and hooking up the venue with video and voice services, high-speed Ethernet connections, and free WiFi.

The 49ers are set to play their first season at the new $1.2 billion, multi-purpose facility in 2014. Levi’s Stadium, set to host Super Bowl L in 2016 and based in the Silicon Valley, will be a 68,500-seat open-air stadium that will showcase a “ticketless, cashless infrastructure,” IPTV services, and HD video boards measuring over 13,000 square feet.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but as part of the partnership, Comcast Business will provide fiber-based Ethernet Internet access (via dual 10 Gbps connections) and video capabilities throughout the Levi’s Stadium, sponsorship of free WiFi for fans and visitors, and cloud-based voice and unified communications services for employees at the stadium and at the team’s corporate offices. Additionally, Comcast SportsNet Bay Area is on tap to build a new, state-of-the-art 1,000 square foot TV studio – CSN Bay Area Studios at Levi’s Stadium – for gameday broadcasts and other 49ers-related programming on CSN Bay Area and NBC Bay Area, the companies said.

