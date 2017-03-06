Comcast NBCU Launches Program to Assist Startups

Comcast NBCU said it's launching a new multi-city program assisting startups in media, entertainment and connectivity to bring their innovations to market.

The program is called LIFT Labs, with LIFT standing for Leveraging Innovation for Tomorrow. Comcast says LIFT Labs was created in the spirit of Comcast founder Ralph Roberts, a cable industry pioneer.

The flagship location for the program will be in the new Comcast Technology Center in Philadelphia, which opens early next year. A second LIFT Labs will open in Atlanta in 2018.

A key element of LIFT Labs in Philadelphia will be access to Techstars, a network that support entrepreneurs that has helped companies raise $3 billion.

“Comcast was a startup more than 50 years ago in the Philadelphia region, and we understand the importance of entrepreneurialism to help drive growth, innovation, and the economy,” said Sam Schwartz, chief business development officer, Comcast Cable. “We are excited to work alongside and learn from some of the best entrepreneurs while offering access to our experienced innovators to help them grow their businesses and take them to the next level.”

Applications to take part in the accelerator program will be available in January 2018.

“Techstars helps entrepreneurs succeed. Together with Comcast NBCUniversal, we believe we can be a catalyst for groundbreaking new technologies,” said David Brown, cofounder and coCEO of Techstars. “We are impressed by the 360-degree approach Comcast is taking to work with startups and are also excited to bring our global expertise in startup acceleration to Philadelphia, an innovation city we’ve been watching closely for some time.”