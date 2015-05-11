Comcast Names Cavanagh CFO

After a month-long search, Comcast said it has named former Carlyle Group president and co-chief operating officer Michael Cavanagh senior VP and chief financial officer, replacing Michael Angelakis who said in March that he would leave to start a new hedge fund backed by the cable giant.

“I’m so thrilled Mike [Cavanagh] is joining our team,” said Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts in a statement. “He is a world-class executive with significant experience leading and overseeing large companies with multiple, complex businesses. He has had a distinguished career that spans more than two decades, is incredibly talented, and will be a great leader for Comcast.”

Cavanagh, who prior to his role at The Carlyle Group served for nearly 10 years as a member of the operating committee of JPMorgan Chase, six of those years as CFO, will begin his new role early this summer.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.