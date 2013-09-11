Comcast Names Brassel Senior VP Business Intelligence, Promotes Other Senior Execs

Comcast hired Ed Brassel as senior VP of its Business Intelligence unit on Wednesday, while promoting three other long-time senior executives.

Brassell , former senior VP of marketing, strategy and business analytics at DirecTV, will focus on business intelligence and data analysis in his new role, helping Comcast to drive overall business growth through the utilization and interpretation of its data assets to inform decision making and strategic planning. He reports to Neil Smit, CEO of Comcast Cable.

"We created this role to take advantage of data assets at Comcast," said Smit in a statement. "Ed brings a deep analytic background to Comcast and understands the industries we lead. Ed and his team will provide a greater understanding of consumer dynamics which will inform our business decisions and help us build more customer-centric products and services."

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.