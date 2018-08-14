Comcast Lets ‘AGT’ Fans Vote Via X1 Voice Remotes

Comcast said fans of NBC’s America’s Got Talent will be able to vote for their favorite acts via their X1 voice remote controls.

Comcast, which owns NBC, said subscribers will be able to say “vote for America’s Got Talent” or “vote for AGT” into the voice remote when prompted during the live broadcast of the show. While viewing, X1 subscribers will be able to cast the same 10 votes as other viewers using other voting methods.

Comcast sees its X1 user interface and its voice remote as key reasons to keep people subscribing at a time when people are cutting the cord and seeking out skinnier, less expensive TV bundles.

Recently, Comcast has let people interact with NBC’s The Voice, NBC’s Olympic coverage and the World Cup, on Fox and Comcast-owned Telemundo, via X1.

“Since last year, we’ve been experimenting with ways to make X1 more interactive for viewers – from live voting on The Voice, to finding showtimes and getting movie tickets from Fandango. It’s a value-add that benefits both our partners and our customers, so today we’re excited to announce plans to bring interactivity to another live show,” said Brynn Lev, Comcast’s VP of editorial and programming in a blog post.

“Starting today and during every live show of NBC’s 'America’s Got Talent,' X1 customers can use their remote to vote for their favorite acts. We’re thrilled to give our customers an interactive way to experience one of summer’s most-watched shows,” Lev said.

“From one-of-a-kind and highly immersive viewing experiences for the Olympics and the World Cup, to the ability to find movie showtimes via Fandango right on the TV, we remain open to working with partners across the industry to push the bar on interactive viewing, giving customers an experience they won’t find anywhere else,” she said.