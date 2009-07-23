Comcast Launches HBO HD On-Demand

Comcast is launching HBO HD on-demand, the first cable provider to do so. Comcast customers will be able to watch HBO original programs and selections from HBO's movie library in high definition.

Current subscribers to the HBO on-demand service will have access to the HD service at no additional charge.

The HBO initiative is part of Comcast's "Project Infinity," an effort to increase the quality of the content delivered through the provider, including an expanded on-demand and HD selection.