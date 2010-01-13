Comcast Launches ESPN On Demand

Comcast has launched ESPN on Demand, the cable operator announced Wednesday (Jan. 13). The new service will include documentaries from ESPN's '30 for 30' documentary series as well as content from this year's Winter X Games 14 in Aspen, Colo.

College football, including the recent BCS National Championship game will also be featured as well as the World Series of Poker, the upcoming 2010 FIFA World Cup and classic boxing matches and college basketball matchups.