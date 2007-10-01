Comcast to Launch Martha Stewart On-Demand

Comcast and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia are launching Martha Stewart On-Demand.

The video-on-demand channel, set to launch this week, will feature 10 hours of programming from The Martha Stewart Show and Martha Stewart Living, as well as Petkeeping with Marc Marrone and Everyday Food. The programming will change every month to coincide with the seasons and upcoming holidays.

When the VOD channel launches this week, it will feature Halloween programming. Next month, it will feature Thanksgiving programming, and so on.

“We are truly excited about this new-media opportunity, which marks the broadcasting division’s first video-on-demand initiative,” said Sheraton Kalouria, president of broadcasting for MSO. “Joining forces with the country’s leading communications provider is a natural extension of our business, allowing us to stay in front of consumers 24/7 with a channel that is uniquely Martha Stewart. Our extensive video library, combined with our original programming for this platform, will allow us to keep the channel’s content fresh, relevant and useful and will entice viewers to come back regularly for more.”

The categories of programming will mirror those available on Martha Stewart’s Web site, with options including food, home and decorating, gardening, crafts, weddings and kids. Additional categories could rotate according to the season. Currently there are approximately 100 segments ready for the launch.