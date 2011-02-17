Comcast To Launch 24-Hour 'Xfinity 3D' Channel
Looking to keep pace with DirecTV in the still-nascent 3DTV arena,
Comcast on Feb. 20 will launch Xfinity 3D, a 24-hour channel that will
feature concerts, sporting events, more than a dozen movies and original
programming.
Comcast also announced that it has served more than 1
million views of 3D video-on-demand content since providing the Masters
Golf Tournament in the format in April 2010.
"Whether it is a
concert, sporting event or movie, Xfinity 3D brings the best seats in
the house right to customers' living rooms," Comcast senior vice
president and general manager of video services Marcien Jenckes said in a
statement. "As the leader in 3D, we will continue to bring our
customers the best 3D content available today."
Comcast currently
carries ESPN 3D, which converted to a 24-hour channel on Feb. 14 after
launching last year as an event-based service. The MSO does not offer
3net, a linear 3D channel owned by Discovery Communications, Sony and
IMAX that launched on Sunday, Feb. 13.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.