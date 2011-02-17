Comcast To Launch 24-Hour 'Xfinity 3D' Channel

Looking to keep pace with DirecTV in the still-nascent 3DTV arena,

Comcast on Feb. 20 will launch Xfinity 3D, a 24-hour channel that will

feature concerts, sporting events, more than a dozen movies and original

programming.

Comcast also announced that it has served more than 1

million views of 3D video-on-demand content since providing the Masters

Golf Tournament in the format in April 2010.

"Whether it is a

concert, sporting event or movie, Xfinity 3D brings the best seats in

the house right to customers' living rooms," Comcast senior vice

president and general manager of video services Marcien Jenckes said in a

statement. "As the leader in 3D, we will continue to bring our

customers the best 3D content available today."

Comcast currently

carries ESPN 3D, which converted to a 24-hour channel on Feb. 14 after

launching last year as an event-based service. The MSO does not offer

3net, a linear 3D channel owned by Discovery Communications, Sony and

IMAX that launched on Sunday, Feb. 13.

