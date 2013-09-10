Comcast Kicks Off 'Xfinity Fall TV Fest'

Following up on the "Xfinity Watchathon Week" in March that helped Comcast set some new video-on-demand records, the operator on Tuesday kicked off a new promo called Xfinity Fall TV Fest that will give customers the chance to get a sneak peek at some new shows before they air and the option to catch up on other series during the new season.

Comcast, whose VOD platform is getting about 400 million "views" per month, said it will use the promo, which runs from September 10 to September 22, to drive customers to current, high-quality TV shows, and expand on an already popular content VOD category.

In announcing Xfinity Fall TV Fest via the Comcast blog, company SVP and GM of video services Matt Strauss noted that 60% of what customers view via the company's VOD service is TV shows. "It's become the top viewed category On Demand, growing faster than movies and kids content," he wrote.

