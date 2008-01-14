Comcast, ION Media Networks Reach Distribution Pact

Comcast and ION Media Networks struck a new distribution agreement.

Under the terms of the pact, the nation’s largest cable operator agreed to continue carrying ION’s flagship network, ION Television, and it will also carry ION’s digital networks, qubo and ION Life.

“This agreement is another milestone in our multiplatform network strategy and reflects our commitment to working with our cable partners to offer digital value-added products for underserved and diverse special-interest TV categories,” ION Media Networks distribution president Steve Friedman said in a statement.

ION’s qubo network is a multilingual children’s channel focusing on literacy and positive values with programming such as NBC Universal’s Boo! and Classic Media’s Theodore Tugboat.

ION Life promotes the active lifestyle and wellness through programs like Taste! The Beverage Show, The Weekend Guy and Get Out! with Shelley and Courtney.

“ION Media offers a unique programming mix that is family-oriented and appeals to a wide range of viewers,” Comcast senior vice president of content acquisition Jennifer Gaiski said in a statement. “By adding the qubo and ION Life networks to our lineups in select markets, we’re giving our customers even more value, with programming that’s especially tailored for specific audiences, including children and older adults.”

Comcast also carries the local broadcast affiliates of ION in several markets.