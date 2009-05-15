Comcast Introducing Docsis 3.0 in Pittsburgh, Parts of Three Other States

Comcast says it is launching Docsis 3.0 in Pittsburgh and parts of West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

The wideband service will double online speeds for most residential subscribers at no additional cost. That will mean 12 Mbps downstream and 2 Mbps upstream, and 16 Mbps and 2 Mbps, respectively, for its two current levels of service.

In addition, the company is adding two new tiers, Ultra, with 22 Mbps downstream and 5 Mbps upstream for $62.95 a month, and Extreme 50, with 50 Mbps downstream and 10 Mbps upstream for $139.95 a month.

There will also be new business class tiers.

The announcement comes a day after an Obama administration official talked about the importance of boosting broadband speeds to catch up with other countries and pave the way for new applications like telemedicine.

Comcast earlier in the week announced it was making a similar speed upgrade in Harrisburg and other areas in central Pennsylvania.

Comcast has said it plans to have Docsis 3.0 rolled out to 65% of its customers by year's end.