Comcast Integrating Amazon Prime Video Into X1 Platform

Comcast and Amazon have reached an agreement that will make Amazon Prime Videos available to Comcast subscribers via the X1 interface and remote control.

It is the first time Amazon Prime Video has been integrated into an MVPD platform in the U.S.

Comcast has already integrated Netflix and YouTube into X1. It has not struck a deal with Hulu, although Comcast is a part owner of that streaming service.

Amazon is among the digital companies pouring billions into original programming. It has won wards with shows including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Goliath.

“Amazon Prime Video’s growing list of originals, movies, shows, documentaries, and kids’ programming will be an excellent complement to the overall X1 viewing experience,” said Dana Strong, President of Consumer Services, Comcast. “We want to give customers easy access to all their favorite content in one place. X1 continues to be a platform that can curate live TV, On Demand movies and shows, and streaming internet video and music titles into one, easy-to-use, seamless experience.”

The Amazon Prime Video app is expected to launch on X1 later this year.

“Prime Video is dedicated to making your favorite shows and movies effortless to watch. The addition of the Prime Video app to X1 will make navigating between Prime Video and live TV easier than ever,” said Greg Hart, VP of Amazon Prime Video. “We are excited for our Prime members to seamlessly find the shows and movies they love.”

Once Amazon Prime Video is launched on X1, customers will be able to:

· Find Prime Originals like Goliath and Sneaky Pete right alongside titles like BBC’s Killing Eve, NBC’s Shades of Blue and Showtime’s The Affair when searching for “crime dramas.”

· Access Prime Video’s growing library of 4K HDR content with a compatible X1 set-top box.

· Catch up on current hits like Mr. Robot and American Horror Story with all prior seasons from Prime Video.

· Watch recent hits like Suits, The Americans, Downton Abbey, and The Good Wife or complete seasons of classics like Friday Night Lights and Dawson’s Creek – all available on Prime Video.

· Access titles for rental or purchase and add on a selection of over 160 Prime Video Channels, including Showtime and Starz.

· Launch Prime Video content, by saying “Amazon Prime Video” into the X1 Voice Remote, or by opening it directly from the X1 apps menu.