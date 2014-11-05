Comcast Hires Garcia to Multicultural Services Post

Comcast said it has hired former Yahoo exec Javier Garcia to the post of vice president and general manager, multicultural services.

Garcia, who reports to Marcien Jenckes, Comcast Cable’s executive VP of consumer services, will direct, design and implement Comcast’s multicultural services strategy across all Xfinity products. He’s also on board to drive the long-term product vision and strategy and collaborate with various Comcast divisions, regions and business unit partners to develop competitive pricing, positioning and marketing strategies, the MSO said.

Garcia most recently served as general manager Yahoo’s U.S. Hispanic business, which included partnerships and operations for the company’s premium media, programmatic, and native advertising businesses. During his eight years at Yahoo, he also served as the senior director of marketing solutions for Y! Hispanic Americas.

