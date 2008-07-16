Comcast Entertainment Group Taps Palmer

Comcast Entertainment Group created a new brand-building post at the company and tapped an ad executive to fill it.

David Palmer, who headed up the experimental marketing and strategic alliance group at Saatchi & Saatchi, was named to the newly created post of senior vice president, brand development and talent alliances for Comcast's E! Entertainment Television, Style and G4 networks.

In that job, Palmer will look to extend the brand into new business, including licensing and merchandise.

Palmer's resume also includes stints with the William Morris Agency; Sony Pictures Television, where he promoted off-network launches for King of Queens; Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer; Turner Broadcasting System; and Disney.