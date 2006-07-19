Comcast, CSTV Team on New Sports Net

Comcast and the CBS-owned college sports programmer CSTV Networks are going in 50-50 on a new regional sports network dedicated to a single college conference.

The Mountain West Sports Network, which debuts Sept. 1, will carry sports from the nine Mountain West Conference Schools to Com cast subs in Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico at launch, specifically on expanded basic in Salt Lake City and digital tiers in Denver, Colorado Springs and Albuquerque.

Comcast, which has a number of regional sports networks, will manage the network. As part of the deal, , CSTV will be added to the basic tier of the Comcast systems launching the channel. This is CSTV's first foray into regional sports networks.

Those markets are host to half the schools in the conference, which comprises Air Force, Brigham Young, Colorado State, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, the University of New Mexico, University of Utah, and Wyoming.

The network will carry a constant variety of sports, including 25 football games, 75 men’s basketball men's, women’s basketball, women's swimming, diving, soccer, and tennis, as well as pep rallies, press conferences, and coaches shows.

Some of the coverage will also air on CSTV and Comcast's Outdoor Life Network, or Versus, as it is rechristening itself in September.

The conference carriage deal also covers rights to Com cast VOD, high-definition, wireless, Websites, iTunes and podcasts.

