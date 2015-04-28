Comcast, Cox Among DiversityInc's Top 50

Comcast and Cox made the 2015 DiversityInc list of top 50 companies measured by four key diversity metrics: talent, development, leadership commitment and supplier diversity. AT&T, which is still trying to get its DirecTV deal through the regulatory gauntlet, came away with a handful of top performances.

Cox took 17th place on that annual list (now in its 16th year), while Comcast/NBCU was in the 30th spot. For Cox, that was an improvement of one spot (it was 18th in last year's top 50), while Comcast made a big move, up from 44 last year.

Other communications companies on the list included AT&T (7), Disney (34),Time Warner (41), Nielsen (42) and Verizon just made it at 50.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.