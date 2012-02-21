Comcast Commits to Nets From Magic Johnson, P. Diddy

Comcast said Tuesday it had reached agreements with four minority-owned independent networks, including proposals from Sean "Diddy" Combs and Earvin "Magic" Johnson" for wide distribution between April 2012 and January 2014.

Comcast pledged to add independent minority nets over that time frame as part of its deal to craete the NBCU joint venture. '

The four nets are the African American targeted Aspire, from Johnson in partnership with GMC TV, and Revolt, proposed by combs and MVT vet Andy Schuon, and first reported by B&C, and the Hispanic targeted El Rey, from director Robert Rodricuez, and BabyFirst Americas, proposed by Constantino Schwarz.

The two Hispanic offerings will be English-language networks.

Comcast said it came to the decision after evaluating more than 100 proposals.

The company did not say how broad the distribution would be, but said Tuesday all 10 independent nets it has planned to add by 2018 as part of its deal with the government will be added to the digital basic tier on "select Comcast systems."