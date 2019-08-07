Comcast, Charter Employing Amdocs Platform For Mobile

Amdocs said that it will be providing software and services to help support the mobile phone businesses of cable giants Comcast and Charter Communications.

Amdocs is supporting Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile with dynamic digital business solutions and a multi-year managed services agreement of hosted operations. The Amdocs platform enables Comcast to continue to meet the evolving needs of the business.

Comcast and Amdocs will work collaboratively to launch new mobile offers and service enhancements.

“Xfinity Mobile offers customers flexibility and customization – from mixing data options on an account to easily switching data options mid-month based on usage. As Xfinity Mobile continues to grow, it requires a platform that is open and dynamic to support its current demands and future growth,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs. “We are pleased to support Comcast as it continues to lead the way in delivering service innovation.”

For Charter, Amdocs will help support the Spectrum Mobile business.

Amdocs will provide Spectrum Mobile with systems spanning multi-channel sales, ordering, care and monetization capabilities to further digitize its entire order-to-cash process. The Amdocs will help Charter increase time to market of new Spectrum Mobile service offers and bundles that enhance the consumer experience.

“We launched Spectrum Mobile with the aim of offering customers the highest quality experience and saving them money, in part through smart network and systems design,” said Mike Ciszek, senior VP, billing, strategy & operations, at Charter Communications. “With Amdocs, we are partnering with an industry leader as we expand our wireless capabilities.”

“As Charter’s Spectrum Mobile business continues to scale and grow, Amdocs is honored to have been selected to support the company’s exciting journey and expansion plans to provide the best mobile experiences now and, in the future,” added Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of media, network and technology, Amdocs. “As a strategic partner of Charter’s for several years on its next generation cable modernization program, we’re incredibly pleased to support Charter’s continued innovation and investment in the digitization of its customer care and commerce journey to enable a frictionless customer experience.”