Comcast CEO Roberts’ Pay Rose to $36M in 2019

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts’ total compensation for 2019 was $36.4 million in 2019, a 4% increase over the prior year.

According to a filing with the SEC, Roberts received stock awards of $5.3 million, option awards of $5.4 million and non-equity incentive plan compensation on top of a $3.3 million salary. The value of his pension and deferred compensation earnings were $7.6 million.

Roberts and other top executives at Comcast announced this month that they will be donating their salaries to COVID-19-related charities during the duration of the crisis.

Stephen Burke, who retired as president and CEO of NBCUniversal this year, received $42.5 million in total compensation, up from $40 million in 2018.

Michael Cavanaugh, the CFO, got $26.8 million in total compensation, up from $21. 7 million.