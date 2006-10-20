Comcast to Carry WFTX in HD

Just in time for the World Series, Journal Broadcast Group says it has struck a deal with Comcast of Southwest Florida for its Cape Coral Fox station (serving Fort Myers/Naples).

The cable system has agreed to carry WFTX's HDTV programing on its digital tier. That programming includes the upcoming series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers, which starts this weekend, as well as NFL football and prime time shows including 24, Prison Break and House.

The National Association of Broadcasters has been making some noise in D.C. lately about the importance of cable carrying braodcaster's signals in HD, rather than downconverting them to standard digital format to save on capacity.

