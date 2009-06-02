Comcast To Carry NHL Network on Digital Classic Tier

Comcast will begin carrying The NHL Network on its Digital Classic level of service beginning with the 2009-2010 season, which will boost the network's potential audience from about two million to 10.8 million.



The deal extends the existing agreement for another nine years, a source said, with a Comcast option to renew.



Comcast recently struck a new carriage deal with the NFL Network that moves it from a sports tier to the classic tier, the second-most-viewed digital tier.



"This multiyear greement extends our relationship with the NHL," said Comcast spokesman John Demming. "We are one of the largest distributors of NHL games, including this week's' Stanley Cup finals on Versus and are a team owner of the Philadelphia Flyers. We are excited to bring more NHL action to millions of our Digital Classic customers."