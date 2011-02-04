Comcast CarriesAlJazeera English In D.C. Market

Comcast, the

nation's largest cable operator, does not have a companywide carriage deal for

Al Jazeera, but the company pointed out that in the Washington area, "most

Comcast customers can view Al Jazeera English content through MHz Networks

multicast channels, which are compromised of several stations that generally

feature international programming."

MHz is an

independent nonprofit that delivers 10 international channels, including

Al Jazeera English. Cox and Verizon in the D.C. area also carry the

channel, according to MHZ's Web site.

Al Jazeera

morning and evening newscasts are also part of MHz's Worldview channel, which

reaches 35 million households via cable and satellite, according to the

company.

Al Jazeerahas been calling on Web surfers to demand that their cable or satelliteoperators carry the channel, capitalizing on its high profile live streaming of

the Egyptian crisis.