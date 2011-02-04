Comcast CarriesAlJazeera English In D.C. Market
Comcast, the
nation's largest cable operator, does not have a companywide carriage deal for
Al Jazeera, but the company pointed out that in the Washington area, "most
Comcast customers can view Al Jazeera English content through MHz Networks
multicast channels, which are compromised of several stations that generally
feature international programming."
MHz is an
independent nonprofit that delivers 10 international channels, including
Al Jazeera English. Cox and Verizon in the D.C. area also carry the
channel, according to MHZ's Web site.
Al Jazeera
morning and evening newscasts are also part of MHz's Worldview channel, which
reaches 35 million households via cable and satellite, according to the
company.
Al Jazeerahas been calling on Web surfers to demand that their cable or satelliteoperators carry the channel, capitalizing on its high profile live streaming of
the Egyptian crisis.
