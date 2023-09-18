Comcast Cable Promotes Meena Soleiman To Senior VP, Tech Ops and Engineering

Comcast said it promoted Meena Soleiman to senior VP of technical operations and engineering for the cable operator’s Northeast Division.

Soleiman had been VP of technical operations for the Northeast Division, where she managed the expansion of the Xfinity 10G Network in underserved areas.

In her new post, she will oversee technical operations, engineering and the residential and commercial construction teams across the 14 states in Comcast’s Northeast Division.

“Meena assumes a pivotal leadership position at the intersection of innovation and customer experience,” Amy Lynch, president of Comcast Cable’s Northeast Division, said. “She brings an incredibly diverse and valuable skillset to the role, and I look forward to working with her to provide an exceptional experience for our residential and business customers.’’

Soleiman has been with Comcast for 20 years. Before that, she was with ExxonMobil, Cendant and DoubleClick.