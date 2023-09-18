Comcast Cable Promotes Meena Soleiman To Senior VP, Tech Ops and Engineering
Managed the extension of the Xfinity 10G Network in underserved parts of Northeast Division
Comcast said it promoted Meena Soleiman to senior VP of technical operations and engineering for the cable operator’s Northeast Division.
Soleiman had been VP of technical operations for the Northeast Division, where she managed the expansion of the Xfinity 10G Network in underserved areas.
In her new post, she will oversee technical operations, engineering and the residential and commercial construction teams across the 14 states in Comcast’s Northeast Division.
“Meena assumes a pivotal leadership position at the intersection of innovation and customer experience,” Amy Lynch, president of Comcast Cable’s Northeast Division, said. “She brings an incredibly diverse and valuable skillset to the role, and I look forward to working with her to provide an exceptional experience for our residential and business customers.’’
Soleiman has been with Comcast for 20 years. Before that, she was with ExxonMobil, Cendant and DoubleClick.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.