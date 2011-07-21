Comcast Assigns $1B Media Account to SMG and GroupM

Comcast and NBCUniversal said they have selected Publicis Group's SMG and Maxus, a unit of WPP's GroupM, as their media strategy and planning agencies.

Comcast said in a statement that the combined accounts are worth more than $1 billion.

SMG will continue to support Comcast Cable. It will also work for NBCU's theme parks.

Maxus will work on NBCU's domestic properties. GroupM's MediaCom will continue to represent the company's media interests outside the U.S.

Comcast conducted a review and decided to consolidate its media agencies in order to streamline the way our companies conduct business. "We appreciate the tremendous work, creativity and talent of all world-class media agencies that participated in the review process," Comcast said.