Comcast Agrees to Carry Univision Deportes Network

Comcast and Univision Communications said they reached a distribution agreement for Univision Deportes Network.

Customers of Comcast’s Xfinity cable TV service who subscribe to either the Digital Preferred or Xfinity Latino plans will receive the sports channel, beginning next month.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

In April, Univision CEO Randy Falco expressed concerns about Comcast’s plans to acquire No. 2 cable operator Time Warner Cable. Falco said the combination could hurt companies that compete with Comcast, noting that Comcast owns Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo and wasn’t carrying Univision Deportes.

Univision Deports launched in April 2012. Its programming includes a variety of soccer matches, and Spanish-language coverage of boxing, NFL, NBA, MLB and other sports leagues.

“Univision Deportes Network offers terrific programming and will be a great addition to our growing lineup of networks for Hispanic customers,” Marcien Jenckes, executive VP, consumer services, at Comcast, said in a statement. “Comcast is already the nation’s largest provider of Latino packages and we’re excited to add UDN’s wide range of sports programming for our Xfinity TV customers."

Comcast delivers more than 60 Latin-oriented networks in both Spanish and English to Xfinity customers.

“We are pleased to expand the reach of UDN and our popular sports content through this deal with Comcast,” said Juan Carlos Rodriguez, president of sports, Univision Communications. “This partnership speaks to the growing influence of Hispanics and underscores Univision’s position as the gateway to a growing and increasingly influential consumer base.”