Comcast Advertising Names Armijo Senior VP and CFO

Comcast Advertising has named Joel Armijo as senior VP and chief financial officer.

Armijo, previously CFO at fuboTV, will lead the company’s financial vision, strategy and operations.

He reports to Marcien Jenckes, president, advertising, for Comcast Cable. Armijo’s predecessor, Bill Haase, left the company earlier this year.

“The job and skill set of today’s CFO has changed dramatically from what it was 10, or even five years ago. Joel brings a very well rounded background and stood out,” Jenckes said. “He has helped launch and raise venture capital funding for new category entrants, built teams from scratch, led companies through major new product launches and mergers and acquisitions, and covered our industry as an equity analyst. His skill set is incredibly versatile, rich and diverse and we are excited to have him on board.”

Before fuboTV, Armijo was CFO at AT&T AdWorks. Previously he was with DirecTV, Merrill Lynch, Time Warner and Time Inc.