Comcast Adds Short-Form Video From TV Networks

To take advantage of viewing patterns of increasingly snackable programming, Comcast is putting short-form video on its X1 platform.

More than 30 broadcast and cable networks are contributing short-form video, which will be available on Xfinity on Demand.

The move lets Comcast compete with streaming programmers, who make short-form material available online and via mobile devices.

“In addition to traditional programming on the TV, the average person is also spending nearly an hour viewing online video every day. Yet the vast majority of online video has not been accessible on traditional TV platforms, and we’re focused on changing that with X1,” said Matt Strauss, executive VP and general manager for video services at Comcast Cable, in a blog post.

The networks providing short-form video include: A&E, ABC News, AMC, American Heroes, Animal Planet, BBC America, Big Ten Networks, CNBC, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery, Discovery Life, DIY, E!, ESPN, Esquire Network, Food Network, Fox Business, Fox News, Fox Sports, FYI, HGTV, History, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, LMN, MSNBC, Music Choice, NBC, NBC News, OWN, Science Channel, Sundance TV, TLC, Travel Channel, Velocity and WE tv.

“We are thrilled to partner with Comcast in the beta launch of web content on X1,” said Henry Ahn, executive VP, content distribution and marketing, Scripps Networks Interactive. “By expanding the portfolio of content choices for our viewers, together we can provide a robust content offering and experience that encourages search and discovery.”