Comcast Adds CNN, TBS HD Channels in Northeast

Comcast is rolling out CNN and TBS high-definition channels in Massachusetts and parts of New Hampshire Tuesday.

The company now offers 28 HD channels in this region: CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox, PBS, The CW, New England Sports Network HD, Versus/Golf Channel HD, ESPN HD, ESPN2 HD, Mojo, A&E HD, HGTV HD, Food Network HD, TBS HD, CNN HD, TNT HD, HD Theater, Universal HD, National Geographic HD, MHD, NFL Network HD, HBO HD, Cinemax HD, Showtime HD, Starz HD and Comcast SportsNet's New England Celtics games.

Last week, the company reported that it had TBS in HD rolled out through 65%-70% of its systems as it scrambled to make it available ahead of the Major League Baseball playoffs. TBS this year is carrying games of the American and National League Division Series and National League Championship Series.

"The addition of TBS HD and CNN HD, combined with our already extensive HD lineup and more than 150 hours of HD on-demand content, delivers our customers with the ultimate viewing experience,” said Randy Waddell, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Comcast's north-central division, in a statement. “And as other networks begin to offer their content in HD, we look forward to expanding our already-robust offerings to provide unparalleled entertainment for our customers."