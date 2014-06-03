‘Color Of Rain’ Sets Marks For Hallmark Movie Channel

Hallmark Movie Channel said the Saturday-night debut of The Color Of Rain earned a 1.6 household rating with 848,000 households and reached more than 1.4 million unduplicated viewers, making it the highest-rated and most-watched original film ever for the network.

The 9-11 p.m. debut on May 31 also set marks for the network in key demographics, including women ages 25-54 (0.6 rating); adults 25-54 (0.4) and total viewers (0.7). Viewer marks set in key demos included women ages 25-54 (154,000); adults 25-54 (195,000) and total viewers (P2+) at 1.004 million. Combined, the premiere and four encores reached 3 million unduplicated viewers ages 2 and older.

Based on a best-selling book of the same name, The Color of Rain is about two young parents, Michael Spehn and Gina Kell, who live in the same small community and lose their respective spouses to cancer just six weeks apart. Kell, a mother of two boys, played by Lacey Chabert (Party of Five), and Spehn, father to three children of his own, played by Warren Christie (Alphas), begin to forge an unlikely friendship, ultimately falling in love and uniting their broken families as one.

